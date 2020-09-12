Coronavirus cases have soared across the UK in recent days - however data has revealed that hospitalisations and deaths from the virus remain low.

With schools and universities returning this month, many fear that the pandemic is once against spiralling out of control - yet while case numbers are high, fatalities and hospitalisations remain low.

While the number of cases in the UK spiked on Sunday and Monday (September 6 and 7), currently, researchers aren’t sure why exactly hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low - but they have a few working theories.

Younger people catching coronavirus

Analysis of data from Public Health England by The Times shows that around two-thirds of confirmed cases in the last week of August were among the under-40s, while the rate of infection among older people has fallen.

Young people are much less likely to suffer a severe infection requiring hospitalisation, and are much less likely to die from coronavirus.

Some experts believe that the age of those getting infected is thus keeping hospitalisation and death numbers down.

Better treatment

Since the start of the pandemic, medical professionals have thankfully learned more about how to successfully treat coronavirus in very ill patients.

Recently, researchers at Oxford published an analysis showing that people who had coronavirus in June were four times less likely to die in hospital than those who were ill with it in April.

As well as using steroids dexamethasone and hydrocortisone to improve chances of recovery, doctors have switched to non-invasive devices to aid breathing.

Hospitals have also improved infection control, avoiding cross-contamination, and hospitals are quieter than they were at the peak of the pandemic.

Shielding

According to PHE data just 374 people over 70 tested positive for coronavirus during the last week of August, compared to 10,770 during the first week of April.

This indicates that people over 70 - the most vulnerable age category - are still taking precautions such as shielding to avoid contracting the virus.

More testing

During March and April, testing was only available to staff and patients in hospitals.

Currently, however, nearly 90% of new cases are being identified through walk-in and drive-through testing sites, possibly identifying cases that might have slipped under the radar before.

Social distancing

Some experts theorise that social distancing can mean a lower viral load - the amount of the virus present in someone’s body.

Some research has shown that mask-wearing and social distancing can reduce the amount of the virus that someone is exposed to, potentially leading to a less serious illness.

What have experts said?

Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute and professor of structural biology at the University of Oxford, said: “Many scientists have warned that Covid-19 was a marathon, not a sprint.

“Winter is likely to be a time of maximum danger and this is fast approaching. What happens next will be determined by a number of factors, some in our control and some not.”

He added: “The more people wash their hands and practise social distancing – especially by and around the vulnerable – the lower the number of deaths and illness we will see.”