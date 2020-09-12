Class A drugs were found in a train passenger’s bag.
Daniel John Roberts, of Gwillam Court, Monkton, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, September 2.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Roberts, 30, was stopped as he got off a train in Pembroke Dock at 4pm on June 20.
“He was fully cooperative with officers and told them he had cocaine in his bag.”
Small bags containing three grams of cocaine and 0.1 grams of diamorphine were discovered.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Roberts had successfully run his own business for ten years.
“Unfortunately, recently things have taken a turn for the worse. Things came to a head over the weekend. He is seeking the help that he needs.
“His main goal is to get back on track and get back to work.”
Magistrates fined Roberts £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
