A Pembrokeshire theatre is set to bring the auditorium to the home this November.

The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be live streaming comedian & storyteller Daniel Kitson's new show Dot. Dot. Dot.

On Friday, November 27, at 8pm, Daniel will perform live to an empty theatre with the show being streamed to 300 ticket holders, who can watch in the comfort of their own home.

Daniel will present his account of six ridiculous and devastating months, experienced largely from a safe distance, almost immediately misremembered and retold here so inaccurately as to be, very nearly fictional.

Dot. Dot. Dot. is conceived and written specifically to be performed in and streamed from empty theatres with audience capacity limited to that of each venue.

Whilst social distancing and Covid-19 precautions currently make the return of live theatre to an audience in the venue incredibly difficult, the Torch is embracing digital technology to bring live theatre back to local audiences.

The Torch Theatre’s executive director, Ben Lloyd, said: “Whilst we can’t wait to welcome our audiences back to the Torch, we are excited to explore this new way of working which may well be a feature of times to come, and we are thrilled and privileged to welcome Daniel for his Torch debut – hopefully next time you will meet him in person!”

As stated in the summer, the Torch is working towards opening its doors in November for a cinema only offering. Work behind the scenes is ongoing to make sure the building is Covid-19 ready alongside scheduled maintenance and major repairs to the theatre’s storm-damaged fly tower.

Ben added: “We continue to work towards opening the Torch from November for cinema only, pending advice from the Welsh Government and with support from the film distributors. The health and safety of our patrons, staff and volunteers is paramount and we will be taking all the necessary Covid-19 precautions to welcome you back as soon as possible.”

On the day of Daniel’s show, ticket holders will be supplied with a ticket link which must not be shared as multiple uses will lock you out of the live stream permanently.

The live stream is a first for the Torch Theatre, which has been closed to the public over the past 7 months.

Tickets for Daniel Kitson Dot. Dot. Dot. will be available to purchase from the Torch Theatre’s website torchtheatre.co.uk from Monday, September 14, at 12pm. Tickets cost £10 and are strictly limited to 300. The live stream is suitable for those aged 16 and above.