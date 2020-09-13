A Pembroke Dock man has been ordered to pay £130 after breaching his probation requirements.
Jamie Hedley, of Pembroke Street, admitted failing to comply with post-custodial supervision requirements when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 2.
The court heard that Hedley, 35, failed to make himself available for two planned telephone appointments and a home visit after he was released from prison, following a shop-lifting conviction.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Hedley had generally been engaging well with the order and was working to deal with his issues.
“Overall, he is doing well.”
Magistrates fined Hedley £80 and ordered him to pay £50 costs.
The chairman of the bench said: “We note that you have made an effort and are making good progress.
“You are a young man at the moment and your whole life is ahead of you. It is a good opportunity to put all this behind you and make some progress.”
Comments are closed on this article.