A curfew has been imposed on burglar who made off with nearly £2,000 of power tools during an early morning theft.

Christopher John Brockway, of Water Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to burglary when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 8.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said Brockway and another person were spotted up a flight of stairs outside trying to pry open a fire-door at Jewsons, Pembroke at 5.40am on April 10.

Police and the store manager arrived at the scene to find the door had been forced and the alarm was sounding.

Miss Baker said: “Power tools were missing and a person was seen climbing out of the year over a fence. He went in the direction of the train station, where he was arrested.”

The tools, which were valued at £1,946, were recovered and Brockway, 40, was found to be carrying a screwdriver and one glove.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Brockway had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, adding that the other person involved had never been brought before the court.

“Mr Brockway accepts his culpability in this venture. We say it was an impulsive action. Mr Brockway has tried to lead a better life than in his past, but every now and again some stupid thinking goes on which leads to serious consequences.”

Mr Webb added that Brockway had endured a ‘troubled year’.

Magistrates told Brockway he had an ‘unenviable record’ as they imposed an 18-month community order with a four-month 7pm to 7am tagged curfew.

Brockway was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.