FISHGUARD Netball Club has netted a great fundraising total after a successful sponsored walk.

Members of the club set off from the Grange on a five-mile hike last month to raise some much-needed funds.

The walk took around two hours and players and supporters celebrated its completion of with a fish and chip supper and ice cream provided at a bargain rate by local fish and chip restaurant Hooked@31.

Players and supporters raised a staggering £920 in sponsorship, triple their original target.

“Like many local clubs Fishguard Netball Club has suffered due to the current pandemic,” said coach Emily O’Connor.

“Our season was cut short due to Covid-19, which put a halt to not only the sporting side of netball, but also to the social side.

“For some of the juniors, netball is their only source of exercise and socialisation.

“We have, along with so many other organisations, suffered financially as well. With all this is mind we decided that we would hold a fundraiser for the club.

“This ‘killed two birds with one stone’ as were fundraising but also able to get together (socially distanced of course).”

Emily and fellow coach, Rhian Homer, were adamant that lockdown would not stop the great camaraderie that they have in the club. The club held monthly quizzes throughout lockdown to keep spirits up and keep everyone in touch.

They followed this with the sponsored walk.

“It was also a way of getting the players and parents together for a long overdue catch up,” said Emily.

“The walk was a huge success with over 40 players and parents turning up.”

As well as providing post-walk refreshments, Hooked@31 also provided a ‘great donation’ which the club said it was extremely grateful for, as well as all the sponsorship that has been raised by each player.

“The girls managed to raise a staggering £920 which was triple their target,” said Emily.

“As a club they would like to take this opportunity to thank all players and parents for their amazing effort with sponsorship and to anyone who sponsored them.

“They hope to be returning and seeing everyone involved with the club soon.”