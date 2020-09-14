Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms of Covid-19.
He will continue working from home, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.
The situation emerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’s office has alerted the broadcaster.
Sir Keir shared a studio with host Nick Ferrari during the phone-in show on Monday morning (video below).
A spokesman for Sir Keir said: "This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.
"The member of his household has now had a test.
"In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals."
