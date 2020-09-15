A Fishguard man who sexually assaulted a young girl has been jailed for seven years.
Barry Daniel Sullivan, 29, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a child under 13, following a trial at Swansea Crown Court on August 20.
He was also sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker, two charges of criminal damage and cannabis possession.
The offences took place in November 2019.
Sullivan was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison and placed on the sexual offenders register indefinitely.
He was also ordered to pay a £170 surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.