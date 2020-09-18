A frustrated developer appeared in court after removing a car which blocked access to his site.

Jim Janes, of The Crescent, Narberth, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, September 9.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Janes, 52, had instructed an employee to move a VW car with a JCB on June 11, 2019, after it was parked blocking access to his property,

The car, which had not received an MOT test since 2016, was left in an area where Janes was in the process of constructing a driveway down to a site he was developing.

The bench heard there had been a dispute between Janes and the complainant over the boundary, and the VW owner claimed the car had been on his own property.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said Janes was in the process of putting down hardcore on the day of the offence.

“He instructed an employee with a JCB to pick up the vehicle and push it into place.

“Scratches were caused to the doors and the sill.”

The court was told that Janes admitted the offence when interviewed, but did not accept the owner’s claim that the damage would cost £648 to repair.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Janes was ‘extremely disappointed’ to appear in court, adding the complainant had ‘purposefully’ laid a scrap car to block access.

He said: “My client purchased land for development and is certain that there is access to the land.

“Understandably he is frustrated. This is not the first time this has happened. He took matters into his own hands.”

Mr Lloyd added: “He is a hardworking man. He has a lot a stake with his investment and would lose out financially if the work could not be done on that day.”

“Significant aggravation contributed to the commission of this offence.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered Janes to pay £50 compensation.

He will also pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.