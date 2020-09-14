A PEMBROKESHIRE site is ‘under active consideration’ as a temporary camp for asylum seekers, it has just been confirmed.
Following speculation over the weekend that Penally Training Camp was being earmarked to be a centre to house migrants, South Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West MP Simon Hart said: “I have now spoken to the Home Secretary, who is exploring - with a range of partners and government departments - opportunities for further Covid-19 compliant accommodation for those seeking asylum.
“Following the submission of a request, the Ministry of Defence has commenced scoping options across the UK. One of the sites under active consideration is Penally Training Camp.
“The Home Office and the Ministry of Defence are working hard to ensure Penally Training Camp is compliant with Covid-19 regulations and will have minimal impact on the local community. It is estimated by the Home Office that the site would temporarily house around 250 people if this option is agreed.
“I am in contact with the Home Secretary and Pembrokeshire County Council who in turn are speaking to Dyfed Powys Police and other stakeholders.”
A meeting is due to take place this afternoon – for the story so far see https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18718836.penally-migrant-centre-rumours-home-office-pembrokeshire-county-council-meeting-today/
