Kicking a door cost a Haverfordwest man £737.
Darryan Bolstridge Edwards, of Princess Royal Way, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, September 9
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Edwards, 26, kicked a door causing damage when he went to his ex-partner’s property on the evening of December 2.
He also damaged items while inside the house.
The court heard that matters were now amicable between Edwards and the complainant.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “Things have moved on.
“There is no excuse for what happened. Mr Edwards got drunk, he did not intend to break the door, but did kick it and has to face the consequences.”
Magistrates ordered Edwards to pay £737 in compensation a fine, costs and a surcharge.
