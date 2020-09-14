FISHGUARD'S famous New Year street party has had to be cancelled this year due to uncertainty over future coronavirus restrictions.

The party was due to feature Flash, a highly acclaimed Queen tribute band as well as a host of other talent. Organisers had worked hard to move the event from its current venue of Fishguard Square to the Golden Mile, after the square reconfigurations made it impossible to hold there.

However last week the organisers broke the news that they have taken the decision to shelve the highly popular event.

"It is with very heavy hearts that, despite all our hard work over the last eight months, this year's New Year's Eve Street Party is cancelled," they said.

"We have not been able to determine that the current social distancing measures will be reduced or the restrictions different to what they are now in any way and therefore we cannot uphold our duty of care to you and ensure the safety of all who attend.

"We are committed to keeping this amazing event going and we will be back bigger and better next year. Thanks for all your support, stay safe and see you all in 2021."

Organisers said that the midnight fireworks, sponsored by Stena, will still go ahead.

The 200 club draw and the raffle will still be drawn on New Year's Eve. Raffle tickets and 200 club membership will be on sale on the website and in local businesses.

The organisers said that some fantastic raffle prizes have already been donated and are asking any local business who would kindly like to donate a raffle prize please get in touch. All money raised from the draws will be put towards next year's party.

People who have already bought wristbands can get a full refund by contacting the organisers via the website fishguardnye.co.uk or they will be honoured for next year's party.