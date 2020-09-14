CARE homes across Pembrokeshire are being asked to suspend all non-essential indoor visits until further notice.
The move becomes effective from tomorrow (Tuesday, 15th September) and follows a rise in Covid-19 cases across Wales.
Jonathan Griffiths, Pembrokeshire County Council Director of Social Services, said that although the number of new cases reported in Pembrokeshire remained low, the precautionary measure was needed to help keep residents as safe as possible.
In a message to Care Homes, Mr Griffiths thanked all staff for their efforts over recent months and added: “I appreciate that this will be difficult for residents and their families, but the risk of transmission in care homes has been elevated by the pandemic’s pattern and the risk of a second wave and we must ensure that the care homes remain protected against this disease.”
Mr Griffiths said safe external visits should continue, guided by strict infection prevention measures.
The position on indoor visits will be kept under regular review in regular dialogue with care home providers.