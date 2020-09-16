MAKING sure Pembrokeshire is a “great place to live and work” not just visit is key to the regeneration of the local economy, a cabinet member has said.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, brought an economic recovery and regeneration strategy for Pembrokeshire over the next ten years to Monday’s (September 14) cabinet meeting.

He warned of “unprecedented” unemployment issues and the impact of Covid-19 on the local economy but said the council’s plan for regeneration remained viable.

“Now is the right juncture to look beyond that immediate response,” he said, adding that despite “real hardship” to be faced there would also be opportunities.

He committed to providing fibre broadband everywhere by 2023 and highlighted the regeneration schemes in Haverfordwest and Pembroke “on the cusp” of starting as part of the plan to improve the built environment.

Rail and road connectivity are also a focus, along with reference to funding for the Ancient Connections, and the potential for St David’s Day to be made a bank holiday.

Partnership work on green, clean energy projects would continue, as well as developing world class tourism offers.

Cllr Michelle Bateman called the strategy “proactive” and said it outlined what will be done not just saying what would like to be seen.

Cabinet voted to adopt the draft plan and it, along with scrutiny committee, will receive six monthly update reports.