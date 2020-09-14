NEWPORT'S The Gallery Yr Oriel is launching Evening Star Dreaming, Paintings by Sarah Poland, on Friday September 18.
The gallery is running an extended afternoon launch from 1pm to 5.30pm, to ensure it can accommodate small groups and allow two metre social distancing within the gallery.
Sarah Poland will be talking about the work she has done over the last few years. Evening Star Dreaming is a series of paintings made over a few years of the Oenothera biennis plant in her garden. Oenothera biennis has many names including evening primrose, evening star and moth's moonflower. It is a vespertine flower which blooms in the evening.
It is native to Europe and North America, it has a long history of use as a medicinal plant and all of its parts are edible.
"For this series I have entered a meditative state in order to listen and attempt to learn from this plant," said Sarah.
The gallery is looking forward to welcoming small groups of people and is hoping customers will kindly wait if the set number of people at the opening is exceeded at any time.
For more information, visit www.thegallery-yroriel.com.