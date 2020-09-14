PEMBROKESHIRE County Council will look at several projects to encourage people to keep walking and using cycle routes.

It comes after there was a sharp increase in walking and cycling across the County during the lockdown period.

The shared use path between Hubberston and Herbrandston saw a 286% increase in use compared to the same period of last year.

The council is now aiming to keep up the momentum with a series of plans to keep the county pounding the pavements and hitting the bikes.

The Authority wants to see walking and cycling become the first choice for local journeys with the car taking second place to sustainable transport modes.

By using Welsh Government funding, Pembrokeshire County Council is looking to the opportunities for active travel and making Pembrokeshire a healthier and more environmentally friendly county.

Walking and cycling is fantastic for people’s health and wellbeing and reducing car use benefits us all through reduced pollution and cleaner air.

Among the projects are introduction of 20mph speed limits, re-allocation of road space, urban footpath improvements and Haverfordwest Bus Station improvements.

The measures will go some way to turning towns into places where people can give space to others whilst travelling safely and enjoying the urban environment.

Cllr Phil Baker, the Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Licensing and Major Events, said: “It was great to see so many people getting out and about and enjoying walking and cycling during the lockdown period and start taking steps towards healthier lifestyles.

“Our aim is to keep up that momentum and help people to incorporate Active Travel in their daily routines for travel to work or to the shops and make it part of everyday life.

“We hope to able make it as easy as possible for people to leave the car at home and walk or cycle to where they need to go. The health and environmental benefits cannot be over stated.”

As part of its commitment Pembrokeshire County Council is making preparations for the programmed Active Travel consultation to help shape the future of walking and cycling within the County.

There are 23 cycle routes across Pembrokeshire of varying lengths and providing differing levels of activity so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/cycle-pembrokeshire

See more detail on Active Travel at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/fitness-and-well-being/active-travel