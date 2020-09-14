A drug-driver has been banned from the road for a year.
Michael Slattery, of Dewing Avenue, Manorbier, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 8.
Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Slattery’s Vauxhall Vectra on Warren Street, Tenby, on March 13.
“Mr Slattery informed the officer that he had smoked cannabis the night before.”
A drug test was positive and Slattery, 58, was arrested.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said Slattery suffered from serious health issues and had been prescribed a considerable amount of medication.
“He was smoking cannabis at night to help him sleep.”
He added that Slattery was disappointed to find himself in court, as a driving ban would impact on his ability to do things for his children.
“He was fully compliant with officers when stopped. He has now abstained from smoking cannabis.”
Magistrates banned Slattery for 12 months and fined him £120.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “As a general observation, cannabis and medication do not go well together.”
