A Milford Haven man has been sent to prison for 20 weeks after assaulting a nurse in an A&E department.
Ross Nelmes, of Birch Mead, Mount Estate, appeared at Swansea Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 3.
Nelmes, 28, pleaded guilty to assaulting a nurse in the A&E department of Withybush hospital on September 1, and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.
The offences took place while Nelmes was on a suspended sentence following a conviction for criminal damage, possession of an offences weapon and drug possession.
Magistrates imposed a 20-week prison sentence and ordered Nelmes to pay a £128 surcharge.
