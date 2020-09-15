Class B drugs were discovered when a Milford Haven man was woken by police forcing entry at the flat he was staying at.

Gareth Mann, 44, who is currently of no-fixed abode, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 8.

The court heard that the offence put Mann in breach of a conditional discharge.

Linda Baker, prosecutor, said police found Mann in bed when they executed a search warrant at a flat in Robert Street, Milford Haven on July 11.

The officers found a zip-lock bag with 2.6 grams of cannabis in a container in a drawer.

Mann admitted the Class B drug was his, adding that he smoked it to keep himself calm as he could become violent after drinking.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said the weight of the Class B drug recorded may have included its packaging, and Mann was now ‘drug-free’.

“It was a small amount of drugs.”

“He was open and honest when police gained entry by force to the property he was staying at.

“He does not drink anymore. He is doing his very best to turn his life around.”

Mr Webb added that Mann was unable to stay at his friend’s house as a result of the search warrant, and he was now ‘sofa-surfing’.

Magistrates revoked the conditional discharge and ordered Mann to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “It is very important for you to recognise that you have been given a chance to rehabilitate yourself today.”