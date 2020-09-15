THE funeral of Lola James, who died in Haverfordwest, will take place today (September 15).
After her funeral service, in St David and St Patricks Church in Haverfordwest, Lola will be travelling through Milford Haven in a horse and carriage which will leave from Haven Drive around 1pm.
She will head down Captain James Hill, through Front Street and North Road and across Marble Hall to Thornton Cemetery.
The family has asked for people to clap, cheer, or let off a balloon to help celebrate her life.