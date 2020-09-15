FIRST Cymru has agreed to put on more buses to help children get to school in Milford Haven after some were turned away because a bus was full.
The 302 service can only take 17 passengers due to Covid-19 regulations and that has meant that some children have had to find alternative ways of getting to and from school.
A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “We have been in discussions with First Cymru about this issue, who have confirmed they will be providing more resources from this afternoon (September 15) onwards.”
There is also the 318 service as an alternative for some pupils.
First Cymru has been contacted for a comment.