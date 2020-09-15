Nominations have opened for one of the most eagerly-awaited events on the local sporting calendar.

The 2020 Sport Pembrokeshire Awards are your chance to nominate sportspeople, coaches, teachers and organisers involved in sport in the County.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on sport this year, like everything else,” said Ben Field, manager of Sport Pembrokeshire.

“However, we are keen to celebrate those achievements which have taken place - despite the difficulties and restrictions – and recognise those working in grass roots sports who make it all possible.

“If you know of a sportsperson or a team which has excelled since November 2019, or somebody who is dedicated to coaching or organising local sport, then why not nominate them for an award?”

The deadline for nominations is Sunday, October 11th and last year’s nominees are welcome again.

Some categories have been amalgamated this year as a result of the pandemic.

The categories are as follows:

Coach of the Year

Adult Sporting Achievement

Junior (U16) Sporting Achievement

Disability Sport Award

Junior (U16) Disability Sport Award

Unsung Hero

Team Achievement of the Year

Young Volunteer of the Year

Club of the Year

The awards are sponsored by Sport Pembrokeshire, Folly Farm, Valero, Radio Pembrokeshire, and the Western Telegraph.

Councillor Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, encouraged people to get nominating.

“It may have been a year like no other but many individuals, clubs and teams have still achieved outstanding successes in their chosen sport, and a wealth of people have worked hard behind the scenes,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to recognising their efforts once again this November.”

Plans are in place for a much smaller scale awards ceremony this year in order to adhere to current social distancing guidelines. It is hoped that the event will be held at the end of November, but details will be confirmed closer to the time.

To submit a nomination: