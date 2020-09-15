A NEW art gallery has opened in South Pembrokeshire.
Oriel Llanteglos Gallery, in Llanteg, will bring together the best of Welsh Artists, Potters, Sculptors and Creativity alongside statement pieces from far afield.
Gallery proprietor, Denise Vickery has many years’ experience in collating vibrant and individual pieces having previously co-set up and run the Mimosa Gallery on Market Street, Llandeilo.
Speaking about the exciting new launch, Denise said: Positioned as we are in this peaceful, rural setting, only a mile from Amroth Beach, we hope to attract tourists and locals alike.
“We will be open 6 days a week during high season, including Sundays, and aim to showcase both established, and up and coming Artists with regular exhibitions.