NO new cases of the coronavirus have been found in Pembrokeshire today (September 15) but two more cases have been found in Carmarthenshire.
No new cases were also found in Ceredigion while 110 new cases were reported across the country by Public Health Wales (PHW).
There have been no more deaths recorded by PHW.
7,902 tests were carried out across Wales on Monday (September 14).
The new cases mean Carmarthenshire has seen 888 cases to date, Ceredigion has seen 94 cases while Pembrokeshire has had 334.
The total number of confirmed cases to date stands at 19,861 while 1,597 people have died having caught the virus.