REPORTS that Pembrokeshire is being considered as the destination for 250 asylum seekers have dominated the headlines this week, and we continue the story in this week’s Western Telegraph.
Also in the paper – on sale tomorrow (Wednesday) - you’ll find details of how to vote for your local healthcare heroes and sporting superstars.
We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest coronavirus news and rules and mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, as well as telling you where Father Christmas is – and isn’t – coming to town…
All this, and lots more, in this week’s 80-page Western Telegraph – a great read for Wednesday (and the rest of the week).