A Milford Haven mother-of-three was under ‘tremendous pressure’ when she struck a police officer and pulled her hair after seeing her son tasered.

Lisa Tamara Morgan, of Milton Crescent, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 8.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police were called to an incident involving Morgan’s son in Milford Haven on Easter Sunday, April 12.

Morgan, 47, was initially contacted to help defuse the situation, but was uncooperative when she arrived at the scene, and stated she was having a ‘bad day’ because her father had a fall.

She was told to stop shouting, and interfered when a taser was deployed towards her son, pulling at the wires and causing one of the barbs to become detached.

Morgan then struck the officer in the face, bit her arm, scratched her face causing minor bleeding, and pulled out a ‘considerable amount’ of her hair.

The officer had to activate her emergency button to call her colleagues for assistance.

The court heard that Morgan, who had no previous convictions, was ‘extremely remorseful’ for her actions.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said a ‘number of factors’ contributed to the offence, which occurred during lockdown.

He added Morgan was a hardworking woman who was caring for her elderly parents.

“Her father recently had a fall and she was under tremendous pressure.”

Mr Lloyd added that Morgan had cooked lunch for eight people before called to deal with the situation involving her son.

“More and more police arrived. Her son was tasered in front of her. She reacts in a way that is totally unacceptable and is totally remorseful. There were a number of factors which led to that momentary loss of control.”

“It was very unpleasant, but the injuries to the officer were not significant.”

Mother-of-three had written a letter of apology to the court and saved up cash to offer the officer compensation.

“This is something that is completely out of character and is genuinely sorry for what happened.”

Magistrates sentenced Morgan to 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £875 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.