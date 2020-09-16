THE GROWING Better Connections project is running four free apple juicing days across north Pembrokeshire this autumn.

The days will provide an opportunity for people to turn their apples into delicious juice, and also learn about orchard craft from our invited experts - Martin of Trust Juice and Sophie of Peoples Orchard.

There'll be apple juice (and maybe some cider) for sale, free refreshments and lots of orchard resources to browse. People who don't have apples to juice are invited to come along anyway.

There will also be a chance to meet the Growing Better Connections team and learn more about the nature recovery project and how to get involved.

All juicing will be carried out by the staff team and dedicated volunteer so you may have to wait for your juice. However, there will be a chance to have a chat with Martin or Sophie and grab a cuppa. while you wait.

The juicing days will take place on September 26 at Brynberian Community Centre, with expert advice from Sophie Jenkins; October 3 at Cilgerran Village Hall (TBC), with expert advice from Martin Hayes; October 10 at The Coach House St Dogmaels and October 17 at Canolfan Hermon, both with expert advice from Martin Hayes.

All events have been risk assessed and are Covid safe.

Participants should bring pre-washed apples; their own juice containers (plastic if you want to freeze it, glass if you want to pasteurise at home); apples for ID; pictures of any problem trees and any questions about pruning, grafting, orchard maintenance and design.

Any volunteers who want to help on the day and learn about juicing in the process should email gbc@cwmarian.org.uk or phone 01239 831602. For more information see cwmarian.org.uk/gbc-apple-juicing-days.