A Watford man is accused of causing harassment, alarm or distress in Haverfordwest.
Luke Davison, of Brindle Court, Epsom Road, Watford, is alleged to have used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Haverfordwest on January 26.
Davison, 31, was due to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 8.
The bench agreed to adjourn the case until September 23 when they were informed that Davison was unable to appear.
