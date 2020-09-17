FISHGUARD RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat launched on Monday 14 September after the 30-foot yacht Inspiration made an urgent call to HM Coastguard for assistance.
The yacht, with two crew members onboard, was travelling from Milford Haven to Aberystwyth.
Its engine suffered alternator problems and was disabled and the vessel was becalmed and drifting approximately one mile west of Strumble Head.
The lifeboat launched shortly before 7pm and was on the scene at 7.15pm. A towline was attached to the yacht and it was towed back to Fishguard harbour and placed on a mooring near the lifeboat station.