Boots, Superdrug and Lloyds Pharmacy have shared an update on the rules for shoppers.

It comes as the public are being reminded about 'Hands, Face, Space' - urging people to wash their hands, wear a face mask in public spaces, and keep two metres apart as much as possible.

What are the rules on face masks/coverings across the UK?

Currently, face masks must be worn in places such as shops, supermarkets and shopping centres across the UK.

Those who fail to do so can be fined by the police - in England the fine is up to £100, or £60 in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

However, shop workers do not have to wear face coverings.

We've rounded up what rules Boots, Superdrug and Lloyds Pharmacy have in place within their stores.

Boots

In an update on their website, Boots added: "We’re so proud of all our pharmacists and store colleagues who are working hard every day to provide you with prescriptions and healthcare essentials in store.

"We encourage everyone to shop online where possible and to use our Free Online NHS Repeat Prescription Service to have your prescription delivered straight to your home.

"However, we recognise that sometimes you may need to visit a store, so we’ve implemented some necessary changes to keep everyone safe."

These changes include:

Social distancing: Boots say they are limiting the amount of people in store at any one time, so at busier times shoppers may be asked to queue outside. To help maintain a distance of two metres from other customers and store workers, floor markings will be displayed both inside and outside to show where to queue to enter and to checkout. Boots have also put up Perspex protector screens at tills and pharmacy counters to keep staff safe.

Contactless payments & Advantage Card points: Customers have been urged to try to avoid cash payments and instead use contactless card payment either at the self-service checkout or the till. The nationwide limit on contactless card payments has increased from £30 to £45 to reduce physical contact at checkout.

Changes to in store beauty consultations: In order to focus efforts on providing essential pharmacy and healthcare services, Boots have temporarily suspended their in store beauty consultations.

Changes to store operating hours: In these unprecedented times, Boots say that some stores are changing their opening hours as they see necessary. Boots' website states: "We are working hard to reflect these changes as quickly as possible on our store locator but please be aware, information may not be accurate."

Superdrug

In a statement online, Superdrug said: "The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is our primary concern, so are introducing some key safety measures across all stores. To keep everyone as safe as possible we are:

"Ensuring enough time each day to deep clean, refill shelves and most importantly allowing our teams to rest.

"Prioritising our online service to help reduce the store visits our customers need to make.

"Converting a small number of our stores into warehouses to help fulfill high volume of online orders.

"Queue distancing with the recommended 2 metre distance between customers at till points, and pharmacy counters.

"Introduction of Perspex screens at tills and pharmacy counters to keep colleagues and customers a safe distance apart.

"Card only tills to reduce cash transactions but still allow those customers who are unable to pay with debit or credit card, to purchase essential items.

"Restricting the number of customers per store."

In an update on store closures and opening hours, Superdrug said: "In the current climate we do have some store closures but we are working hard to keep as many stores trading as possible, as a result our trading hours may need to be amended locally at short notice.

"Please call the store directly to confirm they are open.

"To ensure there is enough time for deep cleaning, stocking shelves and for our colleagues to rest some of our stores are operating on different/reduced opening hours.

"Please check the latest opening hours for your local store using the store locator.

"Visit our store locator to find your nearest store."

Lloyds Pharmacy

The pharmacy chain have posted an update to customers on their website.

It states: "Our priority is ensuring we can safely supply the vital medications our customers need, and social distancing is now something we need to introduce into our pharmacies to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Customers will need to stand two metres apart in-store and whilst queuing. This measure is for the safety of our colleagues. To help protect you and our colleagues we are encouraging contactless payment in-store. Please use this payment option when you can.

"To ensure that everyone in our pharmacies feel safe and protected from COVID-19, we ask that our customers and patients follow the new mandatory government advice that face coverings are compulsory in shops and supermarkets.

"The demand for pharmacy services has rapidly increased due to the on-going Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"To help us manage this demand and serve our communities the medicines they need we have changed the opening hours of our stores. These changes will minimise disruption to prescription services and give our healthcare teams the time they need to serve our communities safely.

"Stores will be now be operating their normal opening hours. Please check with your local pharmacy for updates and changes.

"Select stores will be closed on Saturday and Sunday."