FAR-RIGHT activist Tommy Robinson has added his voice to the Penally Camp protest campaign.

The founder of the English Defence League dubbed the prospect of the camp housing up to 250 asylum seekers as ‘sickening’.

There have been further statements by other people on social media about the issue which have led to one comment: “The protest has now been taken over by out-of-town violent racists”.

And the Facebook group Penally Camp Protest shut itself down yesterday after its admins admitted it had got 'totally out of control'.

A spokesman for the group Stand Up to Racism West Wales said: "Local people have some justifiable concerns about not being consulted over the Home Office plans and on how an area hit by austerity will cope. Shamefully, a group of fascists have travelled to the area to exploit the situation and poison the protest with myths and lies about refugees."

Tenby’s mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, urged today (Thursday): “We think people need to stay calm despite outside influences trying to inflame the situation.”

Robinson, a long-time opposer of immigration, posted on social media: “A site in west Wales is being considered for a temporary camp for illegal immigrants, it has emerged.

“The Penally training camp, an MOD facility just outside the popular seaside town of Tenby in Pembrokeshire, is being ‘actively considered’ as a location to house up to 250 illegals who invade the UK.

“Britain has been in a housing crisis for years, veterans in doorways and people committing suicide constantly, yet facilities are quickly popping up everywhere for those who invade our land? Sickening!”

Stand Up to Racism West Wales took a stance against a quartet of people in opposition to the proposals in Tenby on Monday, ahead of that evening’s protest outside Penally Camp.

Posting on Facebook, the group said: “They came to divide our community with their vile racism but left looking dejected.”

Former Labour parliamentary candaidate for the area, Marc Tierney, said: “Refugees are welcome.

“The way the situation is being handled and the way local residents are being communicated with is not.”

Mr Tierney added he wanted to sound a warning that ‘local legitimate concerns could be undermined by those seeking to promote their own anti-immigration, right-wing agendas.’

Penally’s county councillor, Jon Preston, said yesterday (Wednesday): “People are free to protest and it is good that we make our voice heard.

“As expected there have been demonstrations in support and in opposition to this proposal.

“Just for the record, I will not be attending any protests as there are some who will use the attention this situation has generated to promote their own particular agenda.”

He urged everyone with an opinion to write letters or email messages to media and politicians and ‘direct your energies away from Facebook and social media.

“Heated debate on a social platform just serves to divide us.”

The Facebook group Penally Camp Protest – which had over 2,200 members – was renamed yesterday (Wednesday) as Please Leave Group.

This group was deleted after its administrators said it had got ‘totally out of control’.

They have now started the ‘ Penally and surrounding areas community togetherness group’, which describes itself as ‘a community group with genuine concerns’

A further private group has also been established, called ‘Penally against Illegal Migrant camp’ which is warning: ‘No Far left Marxist rubbish. Don’t join if you want the illegals in this base.’

Tenby’s mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, said today (Thursday):” We recognise that this is an emotive issue. We understand people’s concerns and agree that there are questions to be answered.

“Although Penally Camp is not within Tenby Town Council jurisdiction, we know that issues relating to our neighbours impact on Tenby. We will liaise with Penally Community Council and their local county councillor and will support them in their requests for clarification.

“Tenby Town Council is meeting to discuss this matter and I have no doubt that we will be asking questions and expecting that the community receives clarity.

“Regardless of your opinion on the matter, we understand people’s genuine concerns.

“We think people need to stay calm despite outside influences trying to inflame the situation.

“We want clarity. This is a decision made in London. Answers are needed and we would like the opportunity to ask questions.

“We want our communities to be communicated with. Real information, direct from those that are making the decisions.”