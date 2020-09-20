THE third phase of restarting the County’s library service will begin on Monday, September 28.

Libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby will welcome customers back to browse their shelves in person for the first time since March.

Customers will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes for their visit, to enable as many people as possible to safely enjoy the library.

Access to the libraries will be carefully managed, with the maximum number at any one time varying across each library depending on its size and layout.

Normal opening hours for each library will be in operation, with the exception of a lunchtime closure (1pm-2pm) at Fishguard, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

To check the opening hours of your chosen library, go to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture

When entering a library, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:

• On arrival, you will be asked to sanitise your hands.

• 2 metre social distancing must be observed at all times.

• A protective face covering must be worn for the duration of your visit, in line with Welsh Government guidance.

• Children must be supervised at all times.

• Do not visit a library if you or a member of your family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “I am delighted that we are now in a position to begin welcoming customers back to visit some of our county’s libraries.

“The controlled access to library services strikes the right balance between resuming the core part of our service offer, while ensuring the safety of both our customers and staff.

“We continue to work hard behind the scenes towards our ultimate goal of reopening all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course.”

The Order and Collect service and public access to PCs for one hour pre-booked slots are still in operation, and customers can continue to book online or over the phone.

See pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/libraries-re-opening

The introduction of an Order and Collect service has proved very popular since its launch in June, and it will now be extended to libraries in Narberth, Newport, Pembroke and Saundersfoot.

An announcement on when the Order and Collect service will be available at the four additional libraries will be made shortly.

For more information, please contact your local library.