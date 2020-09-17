FIVE new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the Hywel Dda health board area today, Thursday, September 16, with two new cases in Pembrokeshire and three in Carmarthenshire.

Once again Ceredigion has seen no new cases reported according to figures released by Public Health Wales.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Wales now stands at 20,048 with 168 of those being new cases reported today.

There have also been three new coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales, bringing the total number of fatalities across the country to 1,600.

The rise of reported cases in Wales sees Rhondda Cynon Taf going into local lockdown along with Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil. People living in Newport Gwent are also urged to be vigilant.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said that there was a ‘steady increase’ in cases in a number of communities across Wales, and that many of these had been transmitted 'due to a lack of social distancing'.

“Public Health Wales welcomes the new Welsh Government measures coming into force at 6pm this evening relating to the Rhondda Cynon Taf council area following a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases there,” he said.

“These measures are essential to protect people’s health and control the spread of the virus.

“Under the measures, people will not be allowed to enter or leave the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council area without a reasonable excuse. People will only be able to meet outdoors for the time being. People will not be able to meet members of their extended household indoors or form an extended household. All licensed premises will have to close at 11pm.

“As is the case across Wales, everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public areas.

“Previously announced enhanced public health action in Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil local authority areas continues in addition to the Welsh Government measures announced today.

“These include limits on the use of public transport to essential purposes only, and that local people should not visit care homes, unless it is an end-of-life visit. In such cases full PPE will be required.

“We are now seeing a steady increase in cases in a number of communities across Wales, and our investigations show that many of these have been transmitted due to a lack of social distancing.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus to protect older and vulnerable family members and friends. They should do this by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.

“Face coverings are now mandatory for everyone over age 11 in public places, and only six people from an extended household can meet now indoors in areas of Wales where local restrictions do not apply.

“Public Health Wales supports the restrictions which have been put in place in Caerphilly by the Welsh Government and Caerphilly Council. The full list of rules for this area can be found on the Welsh Government website.

“Members of the public in Newport are also being advised of the need to be vigilant for the symptoms of Coronavirus, and of the vital need to stick to social distancing guidelines, as a rise in cases there causes concern.