The 200,000 women in Wales born in the 1950s were dealt a severe blow on last week when the Court of Appeal decided that governments in 1995 and 2011 were entitled to raise the women’s State Pension Age by several years without notice.

The court unanimously rejected the arguments of the Backto60 Campaign’s legal team that the women had been discriminated against when the law was changed so they had to work up to six more years to get their state pensions.

The justices found that there had been no discrimination and no obligation to tell the women about the changes.

They also found that the hearing had been lodged too late and was ‘substantially out of time’.

“This really is heartbreaking for the 5,000 1950s women in Ceredigion,” said Pamela Judge from Ceredigion Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI).

“It seems the British Justice system is incapable of recognising the fact that we have obviously been treated unfairly. We paid National Insurance contributions all our working lives on the understanding we would get our pensions at 60.

"We will carry on fighting and putting pressure on Parliament until we get what is morally due to us.”

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has supported the WASPI campaign from the outset. He told the women: “I know you will be desperately disappointed after the court ruling. I share your frustrations and disappointment wholeheartedly.

"I know you won't give up the fight for justice, and I won't stop supporting you.

If you could access your pensions before turning 66 jobs would be freed up for younger people so everyone would benefit.”

For more information email waspiceredigion@gmail.com or ring Carys Lloyd in Ben Lake’s office on 01570 940 333 or follow WASPI Ceredigion on Facebook.