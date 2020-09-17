A drink-driver was spotted travelling the wrong way down a one-way street, a court has heard

Eddie Peter Waring, of The Ridgeway, Cardigan, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 8.

Waring, 25, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without due care and attention and without a valid licence or insurance.

He also admitted failing to stop when directed to by a police officer.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said police noticed an Audi A5 driving towards them the wrong way down Dark Street, Haverfordwest at 2.30am on January 4.

Officers used their blue lights to signal for the vehicle to pull over, and Waring was spotted walking away from the car when it stopped on High Street, while its owner was found sitting in the passenger seat.

Waring was found to have 47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg. Checks confirmed he was driving without insurance.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “Mr Waring fully accepts that his actions on that night were extremely foolish.”

He added that Waring was experiencing a difficult period in his life at the time, but was now more focused, enjoyed his work and doing well.

“He is back on track.

“He got into a friend’s car and drove accidentally the wrong way down a one-way street because he does not know the area.

“When he saw the police’s blue lights he panicked and drove off. He came to his senses very quickly, pulled the vehicle over and was compliant on his arrest."

Magistrates banned Waring from driving for 14 months, and ordered him to pay £477 in fines, costs and a surcharge.