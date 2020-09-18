POLICE have confirmed that activity at a farm in the Llangranog/ Llandysul area yesterday (Thursday) was part of a wider investigation into wildlife and environmental crime.
The Western Telegraph received reports yesterday that there was a large police presence at one farm in the area, with eight police cars present.
Police said that they acted with the RSPCA and Natural Resources Wales to investigate possible breaches of the Protection of Badgers Act at several farms in the area.
Nobody has been arrested at this time and investigations are ongoing.
“Dyfed-Powys Police, assisted by partner agencies including Natural Resources Wales and the RSPCA, have executed search warrants at a number at agricultural holdings in south Ceredigion as part of an ongoing investigation into wildlife and environmental crime,” said a spokesperson for the force.
“No persons have been arrested and enquires are continuing into the alleged offences under the Protection of Badgers Act.”