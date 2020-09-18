TWO kayakers in difficulty were rescued by Tenby lifeboats yesterday (Thursday) evening.
The all-weather and inshore crafts were launched at 7.30pm after a report that the kayakers appeared to be in difficulty off Giltar Point.
The volunteer crews were quickly on scene and found one casualty clinging to rocks, while another was hanging onto his kayak.
They were both taken aboard the lifeboats, where they were assessed to ensure they were not in need medical assistance.
They were then dropped ashore, along with their kayaks, at Tenby’s South beach, where they were met by Tenby’s coastguard rescue team.
The lifeboats then returned to station, arriving at 8pm.