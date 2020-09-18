Apple users who have downloaded the new iOS software update on their iPhones have been warned about a mysterious 'orange dot' that appears on the top right hand corner of the screen.

We've put together what you need to know.

What is the 'orange dot' - and why does it appear on the screen?

Following the new iOS 14 software update, which was rolled out to Apple products including iPhones and iPads across the UK and around the world on Wednesday, September 16, many users have been quick to notice the strange dot appear on the screen.

The 'warning dot' that appears at the top of your iPhone is there to indicate whenever your microphone or camera is activated by an app.

In addition to the orange dot showing on screen, users will also be able to get privacy information on the App Store to help further understand the privacy practices about every app before they download it.

What have Apple said about the 'orange dot'?

In a statement about the orange dot and the iOS 14 update, Apple said: "An indicator appears at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. And in Control Center, you can see if an app has used them recently."

Apple users will then be able to check the app's permissions within the Settings section, and can deny apps access to your microphone or camera - or they have the option to delete the app altogether.

"Privacy is a fundamental human right and at the core of everything we do. That's why with iOS 14, we're giving you more control over the data you share and more transparency into how it's used," Apple added.

What else has changed as a result of the iOS 14 update?

Following the roll out of the new iOS 14 software on iPhones and iPads, Apple users will now be able to continue watching videos or FaceTime call others while using another app.

With Picture-in-Picture, users can watch a video or take a FaceTime call while using another app. Picture: Apple

Here's a round-up from Apple of the other features that have launched on iOS 14: