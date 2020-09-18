THREE Pembrokeshire business have been issued with improvement enforcement notices by Pembrokeshire County Council to improve their coronavirus safety compliance.

Haverfordwest’s Pizza Time and Tenby’s Bush Inn have both received notices that improvements are needed to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus on their premises.

The latest improvement enforcement notice was issued to Haverfordwest’s Morrisons supermarket on Thursday (September 17).

Management have until September 19 to make improvements the notice states.

Pembrokeshire council, along with all local authorities in Wales, have the power to close businesses that fail to comply with Covid-19 safety guidelines under Welsh Government rules.

It includes hygiene measures, allowing for social distancing provision, limiting close face to face interaction, controlling shared facilities and collecting information from those on the premises.

The rules came into force on August 7 and allow councils to issue improvement notices with action to be taken in a set period, take action to revoke a venue’s licence or issue a closure notice, for up to 14 days.

Julie Layton, lead trading standards officer at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “Pembrokeshire County Council officers are responding to numerous enquiries and complaints from businesses and the general public.

“Most businesses are trying hard to comply with the Welsh Health Protection legislation and are taking steps to keep their staff and customers safe.

“Unfortunately some businesses have been ignoring the law, or become complacent, and where this happens we are serving Improvement Notices and working with Dyfed-Powys Police when appropriate.

“To date the businesses served with notices have been receptive and willing to make improvements, but we do have the power to close businesses altogether and we will not hesitate to do so if it is necessary in the interest of public health.”

Updates on notices issued can now be found on the council website.