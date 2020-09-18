A TRECWN grandmother and her friends have put lockdown to good use, knitting more than 50 baby blankets as well as numerous mittens booties and hats for premature babies.

The wonderful woollies were knitted by Frances Avery along with her friends Pam Veal, Miriam Dunn, Shirley John and Winne Phillips.

They are now hoping to donate the tiny boots, mittens, hats and blankets to the families of premature babies in Glangwili and the Heath Hospital, Cardiff.

For Mrs Avery the cause is one very close to her heart; her granddaughter was born prematurely, weighing just over two pounds.

She was treated at the Heath and is now a lively and happy teenager.

"I wanted to give them something back for what they have done for us," she said. "My daughter still has my granddaughter's blanket. She said to me that the blankets will make such a difference."

Mrs Avery and her friends started making the knitted goodies at the beginning of lockdown. Between them they have managed to knit and crochet 54 blankets and copious tiny gloves, mittens and blankets.

"I've never done anything like this before," she said. "I thought I wanted to do something to pass the time away.

"I thought about it for some while and asked friends if they wanted to join in. I bought all this wool and handed it out to different girls.

"We've all mucked in."