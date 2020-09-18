12 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the Hywel Dda health board area today, Friday, September 18, with one new case each in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, and 10 in Carmarthenshire.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Wales now stands at 20,233 with 185 of those being new cases reported today. by Public Health Wales There has also been one new coronavirus-related death reported in Wales, bringing the total number of fatalities across the country to 1,601.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We are now seeing a steady increase in cases in many communities across Wales, and our investigations show that many of these have been transmitted due to a lack of social distancing.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of people who are seriously ill and have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus to protect older and vulnerable family members and friends. They should do this by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly.

“Public Health Wales supports the restrictions which have been put in place in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf by the Welsh Government and local authorities. The full list of rules for these areas can be found on the Welsh Government website.

“Members of the public in Newport are also being advised of the need to be vigilant for the symptoms of coronavirus, and of the vital need to stick to social distancing guidelines, as a rise in cases there causes concern.

“Face coverings are now mandatory for everyone over age 11 in public places, and only six people from an extended household can meet now indoors in areas of Wales where local restrictions do not apply.

Our role in testing and sampling “Public Health Wales does not run any drive-through or walk-in sampling centres. These services are delivered either by local health boards, or by the UK Department of Health and Social Services.

“Public Health Wales does have a role in processing tests and delivering test results, but the majority of tests for Welsh residents are processed by the Lighthouse Labs run by the UK Department of Health.”

International Travel “Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the Welsh Government and FCO websites.

“Anyone returning to Wales from countries which have been identified as high risk must quarantine in accordance with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office regulations even if they are not experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms or have had a negative test result.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

“Getting a coronavirus test is free and simple to do, either by visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling the free number 119.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Contact tracing and general information “Contact tracing continues as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should do so to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”