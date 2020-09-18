FISHGUARD Sea Cadets has returned to the waves and water, as the unit began outdoor face to face activities after six months of operating virtually.
Cadets have enjoyed single handed sailing, kayaking and outdoor socially-distanced team games and activities.
All activities are in line with Welsh Government Advice and Sea Cadet Headquarters Approval.
"We are all adapting to our new way of operating but it was great to see the smiles on the cadets' faces after nearly six months operating a virtual Sea Cadets," said the unit's commanding officer, Lieutenant Chris Peake
"Thanks to all the Volunteers who have helped."
During lockdown the cadets ran virtually, keeping young people engaged and working towards qualifications and badges. They also participated in salutes in uniform for VE Day and the clap for key workers.
The cadets are now running outdoor activities, such as leadership tasks, training, games and competitions as well as lots of fun activities. They are also now back boating.
They are currently meeting slightly earlier to make the most of the daylight hours.
If anyone interested in joining Fishguard Sea Cadets should message via the Facebook page or email fishguardscc@btinternet.com.