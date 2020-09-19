CONTROVERSIAL Pembroke Dock councillor Paul Dowson, who has previously said complaints made against him were rejected by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, is still facing one charge.

Cllr Dowson, who had earned the ire of some for his views over the recent illumination of County Hall for Black Lives Matter, feels the 14 complaints were made due to his “public opposition to PCC supporting black lives matter protests, which saw violent attacks on our police force and which also made a mockery of social distancing laws”.

The Haverfordwest headquarters were bathed in purple light on June 9, in memory of George Floyd, and in solidarity with the protests his death sparked around the world, following a proposal by Cllr Josh Beynon.

Cllr Dowson feels Cllr Beynon had called on people to "pile on the pressure" over his stance to the illuminations, and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Complaints against Cllr Beynon were recently dismissed.

Back in July, trade union Unison called on Pembrokeshire County Council to formally investigate Councillor Paul Dowson’s comments in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cllr Dowson has said he “received death threats and was harassed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for around a month” over his views.

Back in August, he told the Western Telegraph, following the Ombudsman investigation: “I received a decision on the 14th complaint, which, like all the complaints that went before them, was dismissed with no further action.”

However, it seems not all charges have been dropped, with Cllr Dowson saying he was unable to ask a question at full council due to an ongoing investigation.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Cllr Dowson said: “There was confusion, they told me that a load were dealt with as one, and it implied that was the last.

“They failed to say that one has been kept open since June for some reason...it’s a lesser complaint than any of the others. Very strange.”

Cllr Dowson said the allegation was “racism, as a result of my initial statement about purple lights,” adding: “even though 5-7 of the other dismissed complaints contained same allegation.”

Unison have been approached to comment.