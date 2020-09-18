AN ADULT seal had to be killed on Goodwick Beach on Wednesday evening, after experts deemed it too poorly to save.

The fully seal had been spotted on Wednesday afternoon and reported to marine conservation charity Seat Trust, which has its base on Goodwick Parrog.

The mammal seemed to be ill or injured and was in the sea along the east side of the small breakwater.

Local fishermen and swimmers also reported seeing the animal which seemed to be swimming slowly and listing to one side.

Sea Trust kept watch over the seal during Wednesday afternoon and alerted Pembrokeshire Marine Mammal Rescue.

The charity also warned members of the public to keep away from the animal, as an injured grown seal is potentially very dangerous.

The animal seemed to be struggling to breathe and beached itself on Goodwick beach in the early evening.

Terry Leadbetter, from Welsh Marine Life Rescue and an RSPCA officer were called to the beach and after assessing the animal's condition decided that it could not be saved.

"The seal beached itself on the sandy part of Goodwick Beach where the children play," said

Sea Trust project coordinator, Anna Elliott.

"There were children there when it was still alive and people were touching it. We would strongly advise people to keep away from injured animals as they can be dangerous to people and also carry bacteria."

Anna said that people and children were asked to leave the area before the animal was disposed of.

The seal is now in the outside area of Sea Trust awaiting removal by Pembrokeshire County Council.