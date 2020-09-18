PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has warned everyone to be responsible to avoid further restrictions being imposed on the county.

His latest update comes in the week where Rhondda Cynon Taf was placed under lockdown once more following a surge in coronavirus cases.

The leader also stated the importance of wearing face masks in shops and in enclosed public spaces.

Cllr Simpson said: “As in my previous messages I want to thank everyone for their support. As a county we are acting responsibly and appropriately to the changes.

“We are all in this together and if we act as one we can move forward. Everyone needs to take responsibility of their actions to avoid further restrictions being imposed on us.

“It has been another significant week in the fight against Covid-19 with the wearing of face coverings becoming mandatory in shops and enclosed public spaces and the introduction of a limit of six people (all from the same extended household) who can meet indoors at any time.

“And on Tuesday - in common with other Welsh local authorities, the County Council suspended all non-essential indoor visits to care homes in the county.

“These changes are a necessary response to the rising virus levels across Wales and is a timely reminder that we cannot let our guard down if we are to defeat Covid-19.

“So please obey the new rules for everyone’s sake.

“On a more optimistic note I am pleased to report that the third phase of restarting the County’s library service will begin shortly.

“From Monday, September 28, our libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby, will welcome customers back to browse their shelves for the first time since March.

“For the well-being of all, access will be carefully managed and visits limited to 30 minutes.

“For more details, click on the link to the appropriate press release in the list below.

“The website Business News Wales has a useful toolkit containing assets available for industry to use.

“By clicking on: https://businesswales.gov.wales/coronavirus-advice/tool-kit you will find downloads on ‘How to Keep Records’ (detailed guidance on keeping records on customers, staff and visitors) and a Maintaining Records poster for hospitality businesses to download and display on their premises for customers to view.

“It also includes three easy to read checklists including one on social distancing.

“And on September 24, the Welsh Government and UK Government will be launching the NHS COVID-19 app across England and Wales. The NHS COVID-19 app is an important part of the Test Trace Protect programme to control the spread of Covid-19.

“The more people who use the app the greater the chances of reducing the spread of the virus.

The app – available from next Thursday - will:

• let you know if you have been near someone who now has coronavirus symptoms

• give you advice on coronavirus that is relevant to you

• allow you to check your symptoms

• take you to a website where you can book a test if you have symptoms

• provide a self-isolation countdown timer if required.

“As always I look forward to the weekends and, with the weather looking settled, an opportunity to enjoy the garden and the start of autumn colour.

“Pembrokeshire is a wonderful county and I’m sure you will agree we all need to protect it. So enjoy your weekend and whatever you have planned but, as mentioned above, protect each other.”