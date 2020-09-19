TODAY (Saturday, September 19), is International Red Panda Day and Pembrokeshire is lucky enough to be home to a small number of the magnificent animal.
The pandas can be found at Folly Farm and Manor Park both of whom have a number of different ways in which you can adopt or meet one of the animals.
Folly Farm have two red pandas at the park named Lotus (female – 7 years old) and Baika – (male - 4 years old).
You can purchase a red panda animal adoption pack where 10% of the profits go towards Folly Farm’s conservation partners.
Included in the packs are a soft toy, animal fact sheet, adoption certificate and the recipient’s name is placed on the thank you board at the animal enclosure for 12 months. You also have the option to add a park entry ticket to allow the recipient to come and see the animals.
Lotus and Baika are a breeding pair (although there are no plans for red panda babies yet) – and Folly Farm is part of the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme for red pandas.
The red panda is a mammal species native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.
It is listed as endangered because the wild population is estimated at fewer than 10,000 and continues to decline due to issues such as habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching.