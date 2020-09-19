A driver told police he would ‘rather not’ take a breath-test after colliding with a tree.
Shaun Anthony Saunders, of Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 9.
A charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, denied by Saunders, was dismissed by the court.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a report of a single vehicle collision just after 12.30am on July 5.
“This gentleman left the road and collided with a tree, the vehicle was no longer drivable.
“The defendant was seen someway up the road urinating in a driveway.”
Officers asked Saunders, 28, to provide a roadside breath-test sample, as they suspected he may have been drinking alcohol.
He kept stating he would see a solicitor in response to their requests, before finally replying: “I would rather not do it.”
William Bebb, defending, said Saunders relied on is licence as he worked ‘far and wide’ as a civil engineer.
He added the father-of-two had a previous drink-drive conviction, but had ‘progressed greatly’ with his life during the past seven years.
Magistrates fined Saunders £307 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
Four penalty points were added to his licence.
