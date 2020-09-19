USERS of Pembrokeshire’s two multi-storey car parks are being reminded to wear face coverings inside both facilities.
The County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Phil Baker, said the car parks at Haverfordwest and Tenby, were now designated enclosed public spaces.
The new Welsh Government rule changes came into force earlier this week following an increase in coronavirus cases across the nation.
Face coverings are now mandatory in shops and enclosed public spaces although the rule does not apply to children or those who are medically exempt.
Said Councillor Baker: “As a County we have worked together to keep each other safe, the recent introduction of wearing face coverings in shops and indoor public spaces is another opportunity to help protect each other.
“To that end we ask that everyone uses a face covering when leaving or returning to their vehicle in our multi-storey car-parks”.
Read the full face coverings guidance at: https://gov.wales/face-coverings-guidance-public
