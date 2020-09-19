MP Stephen Crabb has said he will keep pushing for a solution for families in the Cashfield Estate in Haverfordwest after they were served with eviction notices.

A number of families in the area were sent notices after the MOD decided they no longer needed the homes which were marked as homes for ex-service men and women.

The properties are leased by the MOD from Annington Hoes Ltd.

The MOD had planned to terminate the lease by the end of March 2021, giving tenants six months to find a new place to live.

However, Mr Crabb, who visited residents in the estate on Friday (September 18), announced that after discussions with the Minister, tenants would in fact have 12 months.

While he agreed it was not the perfect solution, he said that Annington would need to become the new landlords so that people could carry on living there.

He added: “The way that this large group of residents received the eviction letters is totally unacceptable.

“I have been in contact with the Minister responsible for the MOD to express my strong views about the situation.

“I am pleased that they have moved their position on this by allowing potentially 12 months’ notice period, but this is not the full solution we want to see.

“There is a real shortage of quality affordable housing in the county right now and these families have no desire to move out and look for new homes.

“The solution we need is for Annington to become new landlords and for there to be no disruption to their tenancies.”

Similar situations have occurred across the UK and residents pleaded with Mr Crabb to team up with other MPs who have had people affected by this to try and find a solution.

Mr Crabb told residents he would be hoping to speak urgently about the matter in parliament in the coming days.