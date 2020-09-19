TENBY’s lifeboat and coastguard crews were busy on Friday night as they were both called out on rescue missions.
The coastguard team were called at 5:30pm after reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Tenby harbour.
Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were also called.
The casualty was rescued by RNLI lifeguards and off duty members of the lifeboat team who provided medical assistance.
Coastguard officers also gave first aid care to some local children who had also entered the water to assist the initial casualty.
CRO’s were joined by a member of Tenby/Saundersfoot Community First Responders who assisted with triaging of the children. All children were assessed and then transferred into the care of parents.
Later in the evening, both of Tenby’s lifeboats were launched after a report that four people had been cut off on rocks near Telpyn Point.
In choppy seas, the volunteer crew spotted the casualties with a swell breaking at their feet.
With the all-weather lifeboat providing safety cover, the inshore lifeboat went into the rocks and despite the swell, managed to get all four off and out into the safety of deeper water.
After being checked over to rule out the need for any medical treatment, they were then dropped ashore at a nearby beach, where they were met by Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team.
The lifeboats then returned to station, arriving at 8.25pm.